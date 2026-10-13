Ivanhoe Mines reported that the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo produced 76,401 mt of copper in saleable products in Q3 2026, up approximately 19% from 64,328 mt in Q2. The company maintained its 2026 production guidance of 290,000–310,000 mt, while stating that output is trending toward the lower end of the range.

Q3 saleable copper comprised 61,506 mt of copper in anode, 2,347 mt of toll-treated copper in blister, 5,645 mt of copper in slag concentrate, and 6,904 mt of high-grade copper fines designated for sale. Ivanhoe said the high-grade fines had been produced previously and stockpiled before being assayed, surveyed and designated for sale during the quarter.

The Phase 1, 2 and 3 concentrators processed a combined 3.493 million mt of ore during Q3, compared with 2.968 million mt in Q2. Combined feed grade averaged 2.22% copper, while recovery reached 87.6%, compared with 87.4% in the previous quarter. Copper contained in concentrate increased to 68,188 mt from 61,134 mt in Q2.

Mining rates across Kamoa and Kansoko increased by approximately 30% to more than 700,000 mt/month, equivalent to around 8.5 million mt/year. Ivanhoe said higher mining rates are expected to continue supporting production as underground operations recover.

Kamoa-Kakula’s on-site smelter remained at around 60% of its 500,000 mt/year design capacity during the quarter. The smelter also produced a record 118,638 mt of high-strength sulphuric acid in Q3. Ivanhoe continues to work on improving concentrate quality and reducing silica levels that have contributed to increased slag concentrate production.

Kamoa-Kakula’s Q3 saleable copper output increased approximately 19% quarter on quarter, supported by higher mining rates, increased concentrator throughput and the designation of previously stockpiled high-grade copper fines for sale.

However, Ivanhoe’s indication that 2026 production is trending toward the lower end of its 290,000–310,000 mt guidance range shows that the complex remains in a recovery and ramp-up phase.