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Waller: Rising Yields Restraining Demand, Impacting Housing and Autos

Published: Oct 13, 2026 19:10 (GMT+8)
Waller said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi that rising yields are doing "some of the work" to restrain demand, though this is not a result the US Fed actively pursued. He noted that higher long-end rates affect interest-rate-sensitive sectors such as housing and autos. Bond yields in the US and other major developed economies have climbed to multi-decade highs. Since mid-September, the cumulative implied rate hikes in swap contracts across eight major economies have fallen by nearly 200 basis points, and market expectations for further hikes have cooled markedly.

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