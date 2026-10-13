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[SMM HRC Arrivals] Post-holiday arrivals increased from the holiday period

Published: Oct 13, 2026 19:06 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM


SMM Steel, October 13 – According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream resources across major markets are estimated at 224,300 mt this week, up 29.73% WoW. By market:

Table 1: Arrivals Comparison Across Mainstream Markets

Source: SMM Steel

Shanghai market: HRC shipments to Shanghai increased notably this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources rose slightly; the main growth came from southern China resources. During the holiday, southern China resources were mostly shipped locally, resulting in lower arrivals to east China, so post-holiday arrivals recovered. Looking ahead, northern resources are expected to remain stable in the short term, while further growth from southern China resources is limited, so SMM expects arrivals to edge down in the near term.

Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

Lecong market: Shipments to Lecong increased slightly this week. Specifically, the increase was mainly driven by higher arrivals from north China ports, while shipments of local mainstream resources remained stable. Overall, total arrivals expanded modestly. Looking ahead, northern resources are expected to continue fluctuating narrowly in the short term, and local mainstream resources may shift toward specialty steel production in mid-to-late October. Arrivals to south China are expected to fluctuate narrowly in the near term.

Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

SMM releases HRC shipment data for mainstream market destinations every Tuesday. To subscribe or access more data, please scan the QR code below. 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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