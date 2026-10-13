[Caspin boosts Kelpie tin resource by 45% eyeing standalone open-pit project]
Caspin Resources (ASX: CPN) reported a 45% increase in the Mineral Resource estimate for the Kelpie tin deposit at its wholly-owned Bygoo Tin Project in New South Wales, now at 6.5 million tonnes grading 0.43% tin for 28,000 tonnes of contained tin. The resource is fully constrained within an optimised open-pit shell, includes a maiden Indicated component representing 25% of the total, and is supported by refined mining and processing parameters. This update marks a key milestone in advancing Bygoo as a potential standalone, high-grade open-pit tin development, underpinned by strong tin prices and improved confidence in the geological model. Caspin sees substantial upside from a large near-surface drilling gap, down-plunge extensions and new targets, with ongoing drilling aimed at significantly growing the resource base and strengthening project economics.