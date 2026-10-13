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Titanium market lacks clear rebound support in the short term, and the market may remain stable going forward [SMM Titanium Spot Report]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 18:02 (GMT+8)
[SMM Titanium Spot Express: Titanium Market Lacks Clear Rebound Support in the Short Term, and the Market Is Likely to Remain Stable] The rebound in sulphuric acid provides cost support, but titanium concentrates are under pressure, new orders fell short of expectations, and order growth may be overdrawn. The titanium dioxide market is likely to remain stable in the short term.

SMM, October 13:  

SMM, October 13: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market were 12,500-14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; quotations for anatase titanium dioxide were 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and for chloride-process titanium dioxide 15,300-16,800 yuan/mt. The titanium market remained flat today compared with the previous trading day.

The titanium market showed no significant fluctuations today. On the raw material side, sulphuric acid prices in some regions rebounded, driven by downstream demand and market sentiment, providing some cost support for titanium dioxide. Some titanium dioxide enterprises therefore held a short-term bullish outlook. However, titanium concentrates, especially imported titanium concentrates, remained under pressure, with insufficient momentum for price rebounds. On the supply side, most titanium dioxide enterprises saw improved order intake in September, and in October they focused on scheduled production and delivery, but new orders fell short of expectations. Many enterprises reported that order prices were weak, and the growth in order volume did not drive a price recovery. This round of order growth may involve front-loaded demand and inventory transfer, so the market outlook should not be overly optimistic, and caution remains necessary. In the short term, the titanium market is likely to remain stable.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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