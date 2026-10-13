Hebei Yingshang Aluminum Co., Ltd. Supports SMM in Creating the "2027 China Wire and Cable Industry Distribution Map"

The wire and cable industry is a vital foundational sector of the national economy, often described as the "nerves" and "blood vessels" of the economy, with products spanning energy, transportation, communications, automotive, and military industries. As China's industrialization continues to advance, the cable industry is showing a clear trend toward cluster-based development, with each industrial cluster area having distinct characteristics, yet still facing challenges in capacity distribution and industry chain coordination.

To visually present the geographic distribution of China's cable industry, analyze the current capacity and industry chain status of each region, and provide a basis for government decision-making, enterprise investment, market analysis, and supply chain coordination, SMM has officially launched the compilation of the . The project will present a panoramic view of the industry landscape, reveal regional differences, and empower coordinated industry development. Here, SMM, together with Hebei Yingshang Aluminum Co., Ltd., invites upstream and downstream organizations to jointly participate in the production and promotion of the map. Partners from all sectors are welcome to join and support this initiative.

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Hebei Yingshang Aluminum Co., Ltd. is located north of Zhangjiazhuang Village, Dalucun Town, Ningjin County, Xingtai City, Hebei province. The company covers an area of 30 mu and employs 60 people. It produces 50,000 mt of aluminum conductors and aluminum alloy conductors annually. The company holds fully independent intellectual property rights and 10 utility model technology patents and production invention patents. As a specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprise, it strictly follows national standards, enterprise standards, and advanced international standards in production, implementing full-process control from raw material procurement to finished product warehouse withdrawals. Its main products include overhead conductors, aluminum conductor steel reinforced (ACSR), aluminum conductors, and aluminum alloy conductors, along with sales and processing services.

The company is a specialized enterprise in China producing aluminum alloy conductors. Through years of technological innovation, its sales network spans the entire country; through years of cooperation, it has earned the recognition and praise of many cable enterprises, including Far East, Hengtong, TBEA, Hualing, and Shenghua.

The company's production equipment features the most advanced Shenma Technology equipment in China, with exquisite workmanship and a sound quality assurance system. It has passed ISO9001:2008 quality management system certification, occupational health and safety management system certification, environmental management system certification, and energy management system certification. The company will uphold the core values of "people-oriented, quality as the root, innovation as the soul," promote high-quality enterprise development, and has earned widespread acclaim from domestic clients over the years.

The company has always regarded product quality as the foundation of its survival and the basis of its development, with satisfying client needs as its business purpose and maximizing client interests as its primary goal, striving to build the "Yingshang" brand. Hebei "Yingshang" is ready to join hands with you to create new brilliance!

Contact Information

Zhang Tao 187 0329 6688

SMM Joint Production Contact

Zhang Guolei

166 0190 0190

zhangguolei@smm.cn