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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 13

Published: Oct 13, 2026 17:32 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction CommentIn the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices continued to edge up slightly, with sellers tightening low-priced supply and holding prices firm, while metal producers followed with actual orders and purchasing activity rebounded. Gadolinium oxide prices remained stable, with quotes unchanged, as buyers inquired as needed and trading stayed muted. In the afternoon, trading activity for Pr-Nd alloy picked up compared with the morning, with inquiries and actual orders moving in tandem, the transaction center edging higher, and deals gradually concluded at higher prices. However, downstream purchases remained mainly need-based, and whether high prices can sustain volume still needs to be observed. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes held steady in the afternoon at the lowered level, with the market dominated by purchases as needed and overall transactions remaining muted.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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