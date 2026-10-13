Gold price battles to break $4,200: US inflation to determine Fed rate pause

October 12, 2026

The gold price has climbed toward the US$4,200 mark ahead of Wednesday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, while silver is consolidating at around US$61. This inflation report could become a key catalyst: The data will determine whether the US Federal Reserve pauses its rate decisions for the time being following its latest rate hike, or whether valuation pressure on non-yielding precious metals persists.

US inflation will determine whether the Fed pauses rate cuts

The September CPI marks the start of an important series of data releases, followed by producer prices and retail sales. Most recently, a weaker US dollar and declining oil prices provided relief to the precious metals markets. Lower crude oil prices are curbing inflationary pressures and reducing the central bank’s need to raise interest rates further - an essential prerequisite for sustained gains in gold and silver prices.

Analyst firm Natixis expects September consumer prices to be in line with consensus estimates and the previous month's rate hike to remain the final move in the current tightening cycle. For investors, this points to three clear response patterns:

Data in line with consensus: Supports the case for a pause in rate hikes, reduces market uncertainty and provides relief, particularly for gold.

Surprise rise in inflation: A high core rate revives speculation about further interest rate moves and weighs particularly on more volatile silver.

Unexpectedly weak data: Further pressure on the US dollar could create upside potential for gold, but also raises economic concerns about industrial silver demand.

US consumer confidence and energy market signal a directional decision

Alongside the CPI, deteriorating consumer sentiment is influencing the markets. US consumer confidence recently fell to 46.3 points, while inflation expectations edged higher. This combination is a double-edged sword: While persistent inflation concerns underscore gold’s appeal as a tangible asset, weaker consumer data support expectations of reduced Fed activity.

For silver, a hybrid precious and industrial metal, falling energy prices provide some relief for processors, but its near-term direction will be determined primarily by inflation signals from Washington on Wednesday.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-price-battles-to-break-usd4-200-us-inflation-to-determine-fed-rate-pause