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Downstream consumption shows mediocre performance; SHFE zinc remains in the doldrums [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 16:54 (GMT+8)
[Downstream consumption mediocre, SHFE zinc in the doldrums] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 25,950 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc consolidated, hitting an intraday high of 25,950 yuan/mt in early trading and a low of 25,715 yuan/mt near the close, before settling down at 25,730 yuan/mt, down 250 yuan/mt or 0.96%. Trading volume increased to 68,235 lots, while open interest fell by 2,871 lots to 97,926 lots.....

SMM, October 13:

       The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 25,950 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc consolidated, hitting a high of 25,950 yuan/mt in early trading and a low of 25,715 yuan/mt near the close, before settling down at 25,730 yuan/mt, down 250 yuan/mt or 0.96%. Trading volume increased to 68,235 lots, while open interest fell by 2,871 lots to 97,926 lots. SHFE zinc posted a bearish candlestick, with the 5-day moving average above acting as resistance. A strong US dollar continued to weigh on base metals, and downstream consumption on the fundamentals side showed mediocre performance, leaving SHFE zinc in the doldrums overall. It is expected to maintain a fluctuating trend in the short term.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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