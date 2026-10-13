ADC12 Market Shows Resilience Amid Cost Pressures and Weak Demand, Prices Expected to Consolidate

[SMM Aluminum Alloy Daily Review] The ADC12 market showed some resilience today. On the cost side, aluminum scrap prices remained relatively firm, and tax invoice issues continued to affect compliant raw material supply. Enterprises still faced production cost and procurement pressure, providing strong support for ADC12 prices and limiting the downside of spot prices. However, demand-side improvement was limited, with the traditional September-October peak season underperforming expectations. Downstream purchasing enthusiasm was insufficient, and upward momentum for prices was also weak. In the short term, prices are expected to continue consolidating. Attention still needs to be paid to aluminum price trends, changes in compliant raw material supply, and improvement in downstream orders.