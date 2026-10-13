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SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Drop by 1,165 mt on October 13

Published: Oct 13, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Flash] SHFE data shows that on October 13, total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 16,238 mt, down 1,165 mt from the previous trading day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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