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SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 16:28 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 13:

During the day, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,145 yuan/mt, rose quickly in early trading, and hit an intraday high of 16,300 yuan/mt, a new high since the post-holiday rebound. In the afternoon, it moved sideways at high levels and finally closed at 16,280 yuan/mt, up 175 yuan/mt or 1.09% from the previous trading day's closing price. Total trading volume reached 67,501 lots, with open interest at 55,807 lots, down 1,467 lots. The daily candlestick recorded a large bullish candlestick. The futures price stood above the middle Bollinger Band, and the daily KDJ formed a golden cross at low levels, strengthening short-term rebound momentum. In the lead spot market, circulating supply tightened, some suppliers suspended quotations, and downstream enterprises showed weakening purchasing enthusiasm. Apart from just-in-time procurement, other enterprises adopted a wait-and-see approach with cautious buying, leading to a decline in market trading activity. SHFE lead is expected to continue consolidating on a strong note in the short term. However, with the delivery period of the SHFE lead 2610 contract approaching and the most-traded contract entering the rollover window, close attention should be paid to capital absorption after the rollover of the most-traded contract, resistance near previous highs, and whether spot transactions can follow through.

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only, not constituting decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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