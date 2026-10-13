[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Futures rose before falling, with intraday trading weak

Today, HRC futures rose before falling, with the most-traded HC2701 contract closing at 3,254 yuan/mt, down 0.34% for the day. The spot market fell by 10-20 yuan/mt, with intraday trading average. From a fundamental perspective, in terms of supply, this week's HRC impact from maintenance was 193,800 mt, up 53,400 mt WoW. Next week's HRC impact from maintenance is expected at 144,900 mt, down 48,800 mt WoW. On the demand side, incremental fiscal policies for Q4 have been implemented, but their boost to end-use demand for steel remains to be verified. Looking at the latest industry chain data, the property cycle downtrend is hard to reverse, NEV sales are on a YoY downtrend, and the export tax rebate rate will be cut by another 4 percentage points starting April 1 next year. End-use demand performance is weak, so HRC destocking pressure is expected to increase, and HRC prices will continue to fluctuate weakly.