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[SMM Steel]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 16:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Rebar] Today, rebar export quotations at Tianjin Port remained stable, with overall transaction prices ranging from USD 476-481/ton. According to exporters, market inquiries were decent today, and some mills received new orders from the Singapore market, mainly in small batches.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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