PT Garuda Yamato Steel (GYS) is strengthening its supply of profile and structural steel for Indonesia's construction and infrastructure sectors through its integrated production facility in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java. President Director Tony Taniwan said the company continues to develop structural steel products, including earthquake-resistant steel, sold as H-Beam and Wide Flange under the name "GYS Tahan Gempa Plus" and made from seismic-grade SN490B steel. He stressed that a building's earthquake resistance depends not only on material quality but also on structural design, connection strength, welding, fabrication, and construction supervision.

GYS, formed in 2024 as a collaboration between Yamato Kogyo, Siam Yamato Steel, PT Hanwa Indonesia, and PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk, has a steel production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year and rolling capacity of about 900,000 tonnes per year. Its product range includes H-Beam, IWF, U Channel, and Equal Angle. It also runs a Steel Service Center offering CNC sawing, CNC drilling, cutting, straightening, and cut-to-length services beyond the standard 6, 9, and 12 meter sizes. Production uses electric arc furnace (EAF) melting to supply steel for both domestic and export markets.