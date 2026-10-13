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[ South Korea Unveils $747 Billion Green Transformation Plan ]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 15:19 (GMT+8)
The South Korean government announced a massive 1,000 trillion won ($747 billion) energy transition strategy running through 2035 in early October 2026. The "Korea-Green Transformation" plan formally earmarks substantial state support for heavy industries to decarbonize, specifically targeting the commercialization of green steel via hydrogen-based direct reduction. The targeted capital injection aims to secure the long-term competitiveness of South Korea's integrated mills against tightening global carbon border taxes. [SMM Iron Ore]

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