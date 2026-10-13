[ World Steel Revises 2026 Demand Outlook to Slight Contraction ]

The World Steel Association officially cut its 2026 global demand outlook on October 12, 2026, now forecasting a slight overall contraction in worldwide consumption. Despite the pessimistic global adjustment, the association reiterated that India remains the world's primary growth engine, projecting Indian domestic demand to surge by 7.9% in 2026 and 8.0% in 2027. This divergent trend cements India's critical role in absorbing future seaborne metallurgical coal and high-grade iron ore volumes as Western markets stagnate. [SMM Iron Ore]