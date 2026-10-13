Official domestic data released on October 12, 2026, confirmed that the apparent consumption of steel products in Ukraine fell by 13.8% year-on-year during the first nine months of the year. The depressed volumetric demand directly reflects the severe economic contraction and the halting of major infrastructure rebuilding projects amid escalating wartime hostilities. The collapsing domestic market forces surviving Ukrainian steelmakers to lean entirely on highly constrained export corridors to maintain minimal utilization rates. [SMM Iron Ore]