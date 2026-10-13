Ukrainian Railways reported on October 12, 2026, that total freight volumes transported across its network have plummeted by an alarming 45% since July. The logistical collapse has catastrophically disrupted the heavy industrial supply chain, severing the delivery of imported metallurgical coal to inland blast furnaces and stranding iron ore destined for EU export. This infrastructural bottleneck directly catalyzed the recent decision to place major assets like ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih into cold standby mode. [SMM Iron Ore]