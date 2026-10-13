Rare Earth Prices Diverge; Pr-Nd Continues to Rise While Medium-Heavy Rare Earth Weakens [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices diverge as Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earths weaken] In the short term, the market divergence is likely to persist: the Pr-Nd series remains resilient in the near term, supported by firm raw material prices and downstream rigid demand, but whether the uptrend can continue depends on whether trading volumes can expand. For medium-heavy rare earths, after the continued weakness in terbium, attention should be paid to whether price concessions in the metal segment spread further, while dysprosium and gadolinium are likely to follow suit and remain in the doldrums in the short term.