[Solid-state battery: Jinyu New Energy predicts that the demand for batteries in the low-altitude sector will be around 300 GWh by 2035]

[Solid-State Battery: Jinyu New Energy predicts low-altitude battery demand of around 300 GWh by 2035] On October 15-16, 2026, the SMM SSBC Solid-State Battery Key Materials and Supply Chain Annual Conference was held in Chengdu, Sichuan. Zhou Yanbing, Product Development Director of Zhejiang Jinyu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., stated in his presentation "Exploration of Solid-State Batteries in the Low-Altitude Economy" at the conference that low-altitude economy battery demand is expected to reach 280-350 GWh by 2035, accounting for 15%-20% of the overall battery market, with a market size of RMB 3.5 trillion.