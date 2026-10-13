logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

ST Dou Shen: Wholly-owned grand subsidiary signs a cloud computing service agreement worth approximately $119 million

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
ST Dou Shen announced that recently, its wholly-owned grand subsidiary, Dou Shen Hong Kong Co., Ltd., signed a Cloud Computing Service Agreement with a VB client (hereinafter referred to as the "Client") to provide cloud computing services to the Client. The service period of the agreement is 60 months, and the total contract amount of the order is approximately $119 million (excluding applicable taxes), equivalent to approximately 801 million yuan.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
This week, the computing power hardware market saw simultaneous shifts on both the supply and demand sides. On the demand side, the price-increase signal traveled down the transmission chain to the very end: monthly rental for 5090 eight-card servers in east China rose from 13,500 yuan/unit/month in early September to 16,000 yuan/unit/month, an increase of 18.5%. Rental prices and desktop AI device procurement prices moved up in tandem, cross-validating the growth and transmission of computing power demand. SMM believes this round of shortage has evolved from a one-way pattern of "demand transmitting down the chain" into a two-way squeeze of "demand pressing down while capacity pulls up.
3 hours ago
Hongxin Electronic: Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs Computing Power Chip Procurement Contracts
3 hours ago
Hongxin Electronic: Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs Computing Power Chip Procurement Contracts
Read More
Hongxin Electronic: Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs Computing Power Chip Procurement Contracts
Hongxin Electronic: Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs Computing Power Chip Procurement Contracts
Hongxin Electronic announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Anliantong Technology Co., Ltd. recently signed a Product Purchase and Sale Contract with Supplier A to procure high-performance server computing power chips, with independent acceptance and billing by batch, and a total contract value including tax of 2.131 billion yuan. It also signed a Sales Contract with Supplier B to purchase high-performance server computing power chips, with payment obligations fulfilled according to the seller's one-time or batch delivery, and a total contract settlement price of 852 million yuan.
3 hours ago
Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan
3 hours ago
Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan
Read More
Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan
Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan
Luoman Co., Ltd. announced in the evening that recently, its controlling subsidiary Wutong High-tech signed a "Sales Contract" with China Merchants Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd. According to the contract, China Merchants Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will purchase computing power equipment from Wutong High-tech and then lease it to China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd., and Wutong High-tech will directly deliver the relevant computing power equipment to China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd. The total contract amount is approximately 311 million yuan. In addition, the company received notice from its controlling subsidiary Wutong High-tech that it signed a "Computing Power Equipment Procurement Framework Contract" with Beijing Guangma Software Co., Ltd. Wutong High-tech will procure computing power equipment for Beijing Guangma Software Co., Ltd. and provide related technical services, with a contract amount of approximately 277 million yuan.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
Oct 13, 2026 14:41 (GMT+8)
news
Hongxin Electronic: Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs Computing Power Chip Procurement Contracts
Oct 13, 2026 14:39 (GMT+8)
news
Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan
Oct 13, 2026 14:36 (GMT+8)
news
Aoni Electronics: Wholly-owned subsidiary signs a GPU computing power card procurement contract worth 1.821 billion yuan
Oct 13, 2026 14:35 (GMT+8)
ST Dou Shen announced that recently, its wholly-owned grand subsidiary - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)