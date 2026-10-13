China Automotive Engineering Research Institute announced in the evening that its controlling shareholder, China Certification & Inspection Group, plans to use its own funds to increase its holdings of the company's A-shares through centralized bidding on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with a total amount of no less than 60 million yuan and no more than 120 million yuan.

The company stated that the implementation of this share increase plan will not affect the company's listing status, nor will it lead to changes in the company's controlling shareholder or actual controller.