logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

China Automotive Engineering Research Institute: increase stake in the company by 60 million yuan to 120 million yuan

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

China Automotive Engineering Research Institute announced in the evening that its controlling shareholder, China Certification & Inspection Group, plans to use its own funds to increase its holdings of the company's A-shares through centralized bidding on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with a total amount of no less than 60 million yuan and no more than 120 million yuan.

The company stated that the implementation of this share increase plan will not affect the company's listing status, nor will it lead to changes in the company's controlling shareholder or actual controller.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Hasco Automotive: Subsidiary Plans to Acquire 10.96% Stake in Lianchuang Electronics via Public Delisting
3 hours ago
Hasco Automotive: Subsidiary Plans to Acquire 10.96% Stake in Lianchuang Electronics via Public Delisting
Read More
Hasco Automotive: Subsidiary Plans to Acquire 10.96% Stake in Lianchuang Electronics via Public Delisting
Hasco Automotive: Subsidiary Plans to Acquire 10.96% Stake in Lianchuang Electronics via Public Delisting
Hasco Automotive announced in an evening filing that its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Huizhong), based on its "intelligent chassis" plan and the need for continuous business expansion, plans to acquire a 10.9569% stake in Lianchuang Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. (Lianchuang Electronics) held by the National Green Development Fund Co., Ltd. through public delisting on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. Upon completion of the transaction, Shanghai Huizhong's shareholding in Lianchuang Electronics will increase to 16.25%.
3 hours ago
CATL: Has Spent 3.303 Billion Yuan to Repurchase A-shares Accounting for 0.2482% of Total Shares
3 hours ago
CATL: Has Spent 3.303 Billion Yuan to Repurchase A-shares Accounting for 0.2482% of Total Shares
Read More
CATL: Has Spent 3.303 Billion Yuan to Repurchase A-shares Accounting for 0.2482% of Total Shares
CATL: Has Spent 3.303 Billion Yuan to Repurchase A-shares Accounting for 0.2482% of Total Shares
CATL announced that as of September 30, 2026, the company had cumulatively repurchased 10.9452 million A-shares through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange stock trading system by centralized bidding, accounting for 0.2482% of the company's current total A-share capital. The highest transaction price was 331.61 yuan per share, the lowest transaction price was 286.53 yuan per share, and the total transaction amount was 3.303 billion yuan (excluding transaction fees).
3 hours ago
Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts
3 hours ago
Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts
Read More
Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts
Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts
Fuwei Co., Ltd. announced in the evening that its controlling subsidiary Changchun Fuwei Adient Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuwei Adient") plans to purchase 50% equity each held by the company and Adient Asia Holdings Co., Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Adient Asia," collectively with the company referred to as the "sellers," and each seller referred to as "each seller") in Changchun Fuwei Adient Automotive Metal Parts Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuwei Adient Metal Parts"). The buyer will pay 158,853,159.95 yuan to each seller, with a total transaction amount of 317,706,319.90 yuan. After the completion of this equity transfer transaction, Fuwei Adient Metal Parts will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei Adient, and Fuwei Adient Metal Parts will become a controlling grand-subsidiary within the company's consolidated financial statements.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Hasco Automotive: Subsidiary Plans to Acquire 10.96% Stake in Lianchuang Electronics via Public Delisting
Oct 13, 2026 14:37 (GMT+8)
news
CATL: Has Spent 3.303 Billion Yuan to Repurchase A-shares Accounting for 0.2482% of Total Shares
Oct 13, 2026 14:37 (GMT+8)
news
Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts
Oct 13, 2026 14:37 (GMT+8)
news
GAC Group: Plans to Issue Shares to Acquire 50% Equity in FAW Toyota; Trading to Resume on the 29th
Oct 13, 2026 14:33 (GMT+8)
China Automotive Engineering Research Institute announced in the eveni - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)