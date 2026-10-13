[SMM PV Flash] Environmental Assessment Publicity for Gokin Solar PV Module Technological Transformation

On October 8, the Guangzhou Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau approved the environmental impact report form for the high-efficiency PV module renovation project of Gokin Solar (Guangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd.'s 101# module workshop. According to the document, the project is located at No. 2, Hejin Avenue, Automotive Industry Base, Huadu District, Guangzhou. It does not add new land, with a current total site area of 266,532.22 m² and a building area of 213,018.29 m². The facility is primarily engaged in PV module production. This project involves the renovation of the 101# module workshop, and after the renovation, the annual production capacity will be 27.826 million high-efficiency PV modules (12.5217 million N-type TOPCon single-glass 72P, 1.3913 million N-type BC single-glass 72P, 8.3478 million N-type TOPCon dual-glass 72P, and 5.5652 million N-type BC dual-glass 72P). The total project investment is 120 million yuan, of which 1.6 million yuan is allocated for environmental protection.