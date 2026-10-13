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[SMM PV News] AIKO ABC module achieves new breakthrough in the South African market, securing a 773.5 MW order

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:34 (GMT+8)
Recently, AIKO entered into a cooperation agreement with Infinity Power, a leading renewable energy supplier in Africa, to supply 773.5 MW of high-efficiency ABC modules for three utility-scale solar projects in South Africa. With the signing of this agreement, the cumulative scale of cooperation between the two parties in Africa has surpassed 2 GW, marking another milestone in AIKO's continued expansion in the centralized market across the Middle East and Africa.

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Recently, AIKO entered into a cooperation agreement with Infinity Powe - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)