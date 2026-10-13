Luoman Co., Ltd.: Two Computing Power Equipment Contracts with a Total Amount of Approximately 588 Million Yuan

Luoman Co., Ltd. announced in the evening that recently, its controlling subsidiary Wutong High-tech signed a "Sales Contract" with China Merchants Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd. According to the contract, China Merchants Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will purchase computing power equipment from Wutong High-tech and then lease it to China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd., and Wutong High-tech will directly deliver the relevant computing power equipment to China Merchants Zhirong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd. The total contract amount is approximately 311 million yuan. In addition, the company received notice from its controlling subsidiary Wutong High-tech that it signed a "Computing Power Equipment Procurement Framework Contract" with Beijing Guangma Software Co., Ltd. Wutong High-tech will procure computing power equipment for Beijing Guangma Software Co., Ltd. and provide related technical services, with a contract amount of approximately 277 million yuan.