Xingyun Technology announced that its overseas wholly-owned grandson company, SYNCLOUD INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Singapore Grandson Company"), signed an International Trade Sales Framework Agreement and Sales Order with client VG. The Singapore Grandson Company will provide computing power servers to client VG, with a total amount of approximately 573 million yuan.

The company also announced on the same day that recently, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Xingyun Holding Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shenzhen Xingyun"), signed a Sales Contract with client VF. Shenzhen Xingyun will provide computing power servers to client VF, with a total amount of approximately 239 million yuan.