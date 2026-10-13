According to the National Intellectual Property Administration, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. has filed a patent application titled "Method for Preparing a Solar Cell," with publication number CN122892299A and an application date of June 2026.

The patent abstract shows that the present disclosure relates to the technical field of solar cells and discloses a method for preparing a solar cell. The method for preparing a solar cell includes: forming a first doped semiconductor layer on the light-receiving surface of a base layer, and forming a second doped semiconductor layer on the back surface of the base layer; at least one of the first doped semiconductor layer and the second doped semiconductor layer includes alternately arranged contact regions and non-contact regions, where the surface of the contact regions protrudes relative to the surface of the non-contact regions, and the doping concentration of the contact regions is greater than that of the non-contact regions; or, forming alternately arranged first doped semiconductor layers and second doped semiconductor layers on the back surface of the base layer, where the first doped semiconductor layers and the second doped semiconductor layers are configured as contact regions; and forming a first electrode and a second electrode. The present disclosure achieves regionally differentiated treatment, reduces contact resistance, and improves the open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current of the cell.