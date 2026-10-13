Fuwei Co., Ltd.: Subsidiary Purchased 100% Equity of Fuwei Adient Metal Parts

Fuwei Co., Ltd. announced in the evening that its controlling subsidiary Changchun Fuwei Adient Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuwei Adient") plans to purchase 50% equity each held by the company and Adient Asia Holdings Co., Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Adient Asia," collectively with the company referred to as the "sellers," and each seller referred to as "each seller") in Changchun Fuwei Adient Automotive Metal Parts Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuwei Adient Metal Parts"). The buyer will pay 158,853,159.95 yuan to each seller, with a total transaction amount of 317,706,319.90 yuan. After the completion of this equity transfer transaction, Fuwei Adient Metal Parts will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei Adient, and Fuwei Adient Metal Parts will become a controlling grand-subsidiary within the company's consolidated financial statements.