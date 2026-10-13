Gotion High-tech announced that, in order to implement the company's overseas power battery industrial layout, enhance its global market competitiveness, and further deepen its long-term strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group, the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Gotion High-Tech (HK) Limited, Gotion GmbH, and Gotion Power Africa S.A.S. (collectively referred to as the "Gotion parties") intend to sign an Investment Agreement with Volkswagen AG (hereinafter referred to as "Volkswagen Group") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries PowerCo SE and Power Holdco Lux S.A. (collectively referred to as the "PowerCo parties"). Under the arrangements of the agreement, three joint venture companies will be established in Valencia, Spain; Surany, Slovakia; and Kenitra, Morocco, to invest in the construction of lithium battery and cathode material production sites. The total estimated project investment is approximately 3.222 billion euros, of which the Gotion parties will invest approximately 1.598 billion euros in total, and the PowerCo parties will invest approximately 1.624 billion euros in total. Volkswagen Group and its subsidiaries are related legal persons of the company, and this investment constitutes a related-party transaction. This investment is still subject to approval by the company's shareholders' meeting and to obtaining government approvals at home and abroad before implementation.