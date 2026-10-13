Fengzhushou announced that recently, the company signed a computing power server procurement agreement with Company C and a computing power service agreement with Company D. Company C will provide computing power servers according to the company's needs, and as required by the company, Company C will deliver all products in batches, with a total agreement amount of 3.96 billion yuan (tax-inclusive). The company will provide comprehensive computing power services according to Company D's needs, with the service scope covering CPU, memory, GPU, storage, bandwidth, and supporting computing power services (cabinet services). Among these, the computing power services will be delivered by the company to Company D in batches with billing on a batch basis, and the computing power service agreement amount is 5.717 billion yuan (tax-inclusive, excluding cabinet service fees, which are billed separately); the supporting computing power services (cabinet services) will be settled based on actual usage, with fees calculated according to the rated power of the cabinets and the actual number of cabinets activated by Company D. The service cooperation period under the agreement is 60 months.