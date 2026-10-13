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[ADC12 Daily Price Comment] Aluminum Alloy Futures Retreat after Rapid Rise, Spot Prices Hold Steady

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:23 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 Price Daily Commentary: Aluminum Alloy Futures Retreat After Rapid Rise, Spot Cargo Stable Amid Wait-and-See] Today, the most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy contract opened at 23,100 yuan/mt. After briefly shooting up to a session high of 23,110 yuan/mt in early trading, it weakened step by step, dipping to a low of 22,880 yuan/mt in the morning session. It then consolidated and rebounded, closing at 23,045 yuan/mt at midday, down 285 yuan/mt, or 1.22%, from yesterday's settlement price of 23,330 yuan/mt.

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy contract opened at 23,100 yuan/mt today, briefly shot up to a session high of 23,110 yuan/mt in early trading before weakening step by step. It dipped to a low of 22,880 yuan/mt in the morning session, then rebounded to consolidate, closing at 23,045 yuan/mt at midday, down 285 yuan/mt, or 1.22%, from yesterday's settlement price of 23,330 yuan/mt.

Spot: The ADC12 market was largely stable and wait-and-see today. SMM ADC12 price was flat from the previous day at 24,500 yuan/mt, with market prices showing some resilience. Cost side, aluminum scrap raw material prices remained relatively firm, and tax invoice issues continued to affect compliant raw material supply. Enterprise production costs and procurement pressure persisted, providing strong support for ADC12 prices and limiting the downside for spot prices. However, demand-side improvement was limited. The traditional September-October peak season underperformed expectations, downstream purchasing enthusiasm was insufficient, and upward momentum for prices was also weak. In the short term, prices are expected to continue consolidating. Attention still needs to be paid to aluminum price trends, changes in compliant raw material supply, and improvement in downstream orders.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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[ADC12 Daily Price Comment] Aluminum Alloy Futures Retreat after Rapid Rise, Spot Prices Hold Steady - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)