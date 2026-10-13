National Energy Administration releases green electricity certificate issuance and trading data

On September 30, the National Energy Administration released the national renewable energy green electricity certificate issuance and trading data for August 2026. In terms of green certificate issuance, in August 2026, the National Energy Administration issued 354 million green certificates, up 15.75% MoM, involving 3.7096 million renewable energy power generation projects, of which 212 million were tradable green certificates, accounting for 60.04%. In terms of green certificate trading, in August 2026, 60.55 million green certificates were traded nationwide, up 11.13% MoM and up 25.18% YoY. Among them, 25.52 million green certificates were traded through green power trading, down 0.25% MoM and up 44.86% YoY.