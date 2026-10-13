Recently, Chile's Ministry of Energy has initiated preliminary work and public participation processes for distribution reform legislation, with plans to submit the reform proposal to Congress by the end of this year or early 2027. Although various associations in Chile's power sector have different priorities, they unanimously maintain that this distribution reform must be approached from a medium and long-term development perspective, abandoning short-term thinking that merely addresses immediate power system emergencies. The reform should comprehensively coordinate overall power system planning, advance infrastructure investment, and avoid infrastructure shortcomings and power grid congestion.