World's tallest steel-concrete hybrid tower wind turbine connected to grid
On September 30, the world's tallest steel-concrete hybrid tower wind turbine was officially connected to the grid in Xinji, Hebei province, marking a new breakthrough in China's ultra-tall steel-concrete hybrid tower technology and reaching an internationally advanced level. The unit is a landmark demonstration unit of the China Huadian Xinji wind power project cluster, a key construction project in Hebei province. Its hub center height reaches 204 meters, equivalent to a 70-story residential building, enabling full utilization of stable, high-quality wind resources at high altitudes and lowering the threshold for low-wind-speed wind power development to below 4.5 m/s.