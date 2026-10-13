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Large-Scale Power Outage in London, UK

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to CCTV News, at around 10:30 a.m. local time on October 5, large areas of central, eastern, and the financial district of London, the capital of the UK, experienced a power outage caused by an underground cable fault. Thousands of households, office buildings, and critical transport infrastructure across more than 30 postal code areas in London were affected.

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