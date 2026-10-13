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Mine Labour Negotiations Update: Centinela Strike Enters Its Second Week as Mediation Resumes

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Antofagasta Minerals’ Centinela copper mine in Chile is scheduled to resume voluntary mediation with the Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions at 10:00 a.m. local time on October 13 (9:00 p.m. Beijing time) in Antofagasta. The strike began on October 7 and involves 709 workers, or about 22% of the mine’s direct workforce. The unions have warned that if the strike continues into November, the mine’s output that month could be halved. Antofagasta, however, has said its full-year production outlook remains unchanged. The outcome of the mediation will affect the duration of the strike and Centinela’s fourth-quarter production. Labour and operational disruptions are affecting three of Chile’s major copper mines. Centinela’s strike has entered its second week, while the supervisors’ union at BHP’s Escondida remains in government-led mediation. If talks fail, strike action could begin as early as October 14. Separately, Codelco’s El Teniente mine has partially suspended operations following a mudslide that killed two workers.

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