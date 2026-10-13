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Secondary lead: Downstream inquiries and purchasing willingness showed relatively small changes compared to yesterday, with overall transactions being average [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 13:34 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 13:

Upstream suppliers in the refined lead market showed a strong tendency to hold back from selling. Smelters proposed raising the online price by 100 yuan/mt, while some downstream buyers suggested an increase of 75 yuan/mt. Tax-included ex-works reference prices were at 16,050-16,150 yuan/mt, with some cargoes transacted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Tax-excluded transaction prices were around 14,900 yuan/mt. Downstream inquiry and purchasing willingness showed relatively small change from yesterday, with overall transactions being moderate. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,075 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.42, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 2.61 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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