Secondary lead: Downstream inquiries and purchasing willingness showed relatively small changes compared to yesterday, with overall transactions being average [SMM Lead Daily Review]

SMM, October 13:
Upstream suppliers in the refined lead market showed a strong tendency to hold back from selling. Smelters proposed raising the online price by 100 yuan/mt, while some downstream buyers suggested an increase of 75 yuan/mt. Tax-included ex-works reference prices were at 16,050-16,150 yuan/mt, with some cargoes transacted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Tax-excluded transaction prices were around 14,900 yuan/mt. Downstream inquiry and purchasing willingness showed relatively small change from yesterday, with overall transactions being moderate. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,075 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.42, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 2.61 (historical data can be queried in the database).