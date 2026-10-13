Chenzhou Fengyue Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustment. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and green, low-carbon transformation. Against this backdrop, collaboration between upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is dedicated to creating a truly distinctive industry annual conference. This conference will focus on downstream application segments and long-term contract supply-demand matching, aiming to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden autumn of October, we sincerely invite industry leaders and professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in candid exchanges for mutual development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Chenzhou Fengyue Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Founded in 2007 and located in the Ziwu Industrial Park of Zixing City, Chenzhou Fengyue Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is an environmentally friendly high-tech enterprise specializing in the harmless treatment and resource recycling of hazardous waste in the nonferrous metals industry. The company covers an area of 521 mu, employs more than 1,000 people, has a registered capital of 250 million yuan, total assets of 1.6 billion yuan, and annual output value of 4 billion yuan.

Guided by market demand, the company adheres to the development principle of "promoting the enterprise through science and technology while advancing environmental protection," and is deeply engaged in the processing of low-grade complex polymetallic resources and the recycling of secondary materials, holding a leading position in the field of clean and comprehensive recovery of nonferrous solid waste. It has successively received honors such as "National Key High-Tech Enterprise," "Hunan Province Quality Credit AAA Enterprise," "Industry Leader in Comprehensive Utilization of Nonferrous Smelting Waste Resources," and "Hunan Provincial Engineering Technology Center for Comprehensive Utilization of Nonferrous Smelting Solid Waste." The company has undertaken National 863 Program projects and science and technology support plan projects, won the second prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award, and holds 24 invention and utility model patents. It has passed ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 management system certifications, achieving automated remote monitoring of safety production and environmental supervision.

The company adopts the internationally advanced "oxygen-enriched double-side-blown bath smelting" process, which offers advantages such as wide adaptability to raw materials and high metal recovery rates. Leveraging four major production systems—the oxygen-enriched double-side-blown system (smelting plant), primary lead electrolysis system (electrolysis plant), refining system (precious metals plant), and zinc hydrometallurgical recycling system (electric zinc plant)—it comprehensively recovers lead, zinc, gold, silver, copper, bismuth, antimony, tin, and other valuable metals, achieving full resource utilization and practicing the concept of green circular development. The company mainly purchases lead concentrates, lead-zinc mixed ore, crude lead, anode slime, and other materials and scrap containing lead, gold, silver, antimony, copper, bismuth, zinc, and tin, and sells products such as lead ingots, crude silver, antimony white, copper oxide, refined bismuth, zinc oxide, sulphuric acid, tin oxide, tellurium oxide, and water-quenched slag. It is licensed to handle hazardous waste categories HW31 (384-004-31)

HW48 (321-006-48, 321-008-48, 321-10, 321-13, 321-14, 321-16, 321-17, 321-18, 321-19, 321-20, 321-21, 321-27, 321-29)

Contact Information

Luo He 18670550555

Li Jin 18573528068

Zhang Qiangfeng 13875505287

Xie Yi 13786542885