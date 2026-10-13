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LME backwardation structure widens, SHFE/LME price ratio deteriorates, market wait-and-see sentiment rises [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 13:15 (GMT+8)

On October 13, the average warrant price fell by $4/mt from the previous trading day to $126/mt (price range: $116-136/mt); the average B/L price was flat from the previous trading day at 125 yuan/mt (price range: 120-130 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price fell by $1/mt from the previous trading day to $60/mt (price range: $55-65/mt), with quotations referencing cargoes arriving from October to early November.

Today, the LME nearby backwardation structure continued to widen, the SHFE/LME price ratio deteriorated, and prices for October QP cargoes moved lower. With the SHFE copper delivery date approaching, wait-and-see sentiment in the market intensified, and with recent shipping schedules relatively unstable, early trading activity was subdued. It was heard that registered ER copper B/L was quoted at around $130/mt today, registered ER copper warrants at around $140/mt, and mainstream quotations for EQ copper arriving from late October to early November were around $60-70/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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