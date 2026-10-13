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Hindalco Cancels AluChem Acquisition Due to Delays, Continues Specialty Alumina Expansion Strategy

Published: Oct 13, 2026 13:15 (GMT+8)
Source: bseindia.com
Hindalco Industries Ltd has withdrawn from its proposed acquisition of US-based AluChem Companies Inc. following prolonged closing delays, while retaining its focus on evaluating specialty alumina opportunities in the US market.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has terminated its proposed acquisition of US-based AluChem Companies Inc. and its specialty calcined and tabular alumina business, citing prolonged delays in closing the transaction beyond the control of either party.

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco said both parties had mutually decided to terminate the equity purchase agreement after due consideration. The company had previously disclosed the proposed acquisition in June 2025 and issued subsequent updates through August 2026.

Hindalco said the termination would not alter its broader strategy of expanding its specialty alumina business through high-value, technology-led value-added products. The company will continue to evaluate acquisition and growth opportunities, including in the United States, in line with this strategy.

AluChem will continue to independently serve customers across the specialty alumina value chain, where it has operated for 48 years.

The development follows Hindalco's efforts to strengthen its presence in specialty alumina, a high-value segment serving applications across advanced industrial materials and other technology-driven sectors.

The termination removes the proposed AluChem acquisition from Hindalco's near-term inorganic growth plans, although the company has reiterated its commitment to specialty alumina expansion. Hindalco's search for alternative opportunities could remain relevant to the development of India's value-added aluminium and advanced materials sectors.

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