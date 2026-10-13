logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 12:03 (GMT+8)

Platinum futures consolidated on a subdued note today. FOMC voting member Hammack struck a hawkish tone at the NABE annual meeting, arguing that the current monetary policy is not sufficiently restrictive, inflationary pressures are broad-based, and there is a risk of expectations becoming entrenched. She advocated for smaller, more frequent rate hikes to avoid the need for sharp increases later. The market focused on this week's US CPI data for guidance. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 413.75 yuan/g, down 0.56%; the price spread between the best ask for SGE Pt9995 and the GFEX PT2612 contract narrowed to around 3 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from suppliers were centered around a discount of 0.5 yuan/g to parity against PT2612. Downstream buying sentiment was normal, and transactions at mainstream quotations were moderate. Some traders reported that available platinum spot cargoes were tight, with limited momentum for warrant releases. Overall, premiums in the platinum spot market remained largely unchanged today, with moderate transaction activity.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Gold, platinum and palladium edge higher on 12th October
17 hours ago
Gold, platinum and palladium edge higher on 12th October
Read More
Gold, platinum and palladium edge higher on 12th October
Gold, platinum and palladium edge higher on 12th October
[SMM Gold & PGMs Flash] Spot gold rose 0.1% to US$4,198.19 an ounce by 04:32 GMT on 12 October, after earlier reaching its highest level since 2 October. US December gold futures gained 0.1% to US$4,221.80. Spot platinum and palladium also advanced 0.8% to US$1,701.40 and US$1,156.81 an ounce, respectively. These are time-stamped wholesale-market observations, not live African mine-gate or trader quotations. Reuters linked the gains to a subdued US dollar, lower oil prices and positioning before US inflation releases due later this week. For South African PGM producers, firmer platinum and palladium prices may support realised revenue if sustained, although the effect depends on contract timing, exchange rates and sales mix. Reuters identified no new mine-supply disruption, and one session’s increase does not establish a broader recovery.
17 hours ago
Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]
Oct 12, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)
Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]
Read More
Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]
Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]
Oct 12, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Gold, platinum and palladium edge higher on 12th October
Oct 13, 2026 00:46 (GMT+8)
news
Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]
Oct 12, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)
news
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
news
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
Oct 08, 2026 21:08 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)