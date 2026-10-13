First three quarters auto production and sales data released, exports maintain high growth, September new energy penetration rate hits record high! [SMM Special]

In early-to-mid October, CAAM and CPCA successively released relevant data on China's auto market for September 2026. CAAM noted that in the first three quarters, China's auto production and sales edged down slightly, with the market overall showing a "cold at home, hot abroad" operating trend. Due to multiple factors, the domestic auto market remained under pressure and has yet to see effective improvement; despite a complex and challenging external environment, exports continued to maintain high-speed growth, demonstrating strong resilience......SMM has compiled the relevant data on the September auto market for readers' reference.

Automobiles

CAAM: September auto production and sales continued to grow MoM, but declined YoY

In September, auto production and sales reached 2.99 million and 2.956 million units, respectively, up 11.4% and 9% MoM, respectively, and down 8.7% and 8.4% YoY, respectively. In January-September, auto production and sales totaled 23.246 million and 23.271 million units, respectively, both down 4.5% YoY.

CAAM: September NEV production and sales both rose YoY; NEV sales in the first three quarters reached 53.6% of total auto sales

In September, NEV production and sales reached 1.814 million and 1.823 million units, respectively, up 12.2% and 13.6% YoY, respectively. NEV sales accounted for 61.6% of total new vehicle sales. In January-September, NEV production and sales totaled 12.483 million and 12.472 million units, respectively, up 11% and 11.1% YoY, respectively, with NEV sales reaching 53.6% of total new vehicle sales.

CAAM: September auto exports continued to surge; NEV export share exceeded 50% for four consecutive months

In September, auto exports reached 1.053 million units, up 4.2% MoM and 61.4% YoY; in January-September, auto exports totaled 8.205 million units, up 65.8% YoY.

In September, NEV exports reached 571,000 units, up 8.6% MoM and 1.6x YoY; exports of traditional fuel vehicles reached 482,000 units, down 0.6% MoM but up 12% YoY. In January-September, NEV exports totaled 4.006 million units, up 1.3x YoY; exports of traditional fuel vehicles reached 4.2 million units, up 31.6% YoY.

Regarding the auto market in the first three quarters, CAAM stated that China's auto production and sales edged down slightly in the first three quarters, with the market overall showing a "cold at home, hot abroad" operating trend. Due to multiple factors, China’s auto market remained under sustained pressure without effective improvement. Despite a complex and challenging external environment, exports continued to grow at a rapid pace, showing strong resilience. New momentum in China continued to be released, with the share of NEV sales steadily rising.

The CPCA also released September passenger vehicle market data. In September 2026, China’s passenger vehicle retail sales reached 1.618 million units, down 28.0% YoY and up 5.0% MoM. January-September cumulative passenger vehicle retail sales reached 13.334 million units, down 21.7% YoY. The CPCA noted that the most prominent feature of the September auto market was “underperformance in the peak season,” with the traditional “September peak season” falling far short of expectations. In previous years, the September peak season featured broad-based gains with both first-time purchases and replacement demand released together. This year, it was a zero-sum game amid existing demand, with internal combustion engine vehicle demand continuing to shrink sharply. September became a month with an unusually large decline in auto retail sales, driven by a combination of factors. First, the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday shifted to late September, and sales weakened notably during that week. Second, the expiration of subsidies in some provinces in September last year triggered a rush to claim subsidies, creating a high comparison base. Third, persistently high oil prices continued to curb internal combustion engine vehicle consumption. Since late September, cumulative gasoline prices have been raised by 2,375 yuan/mt this year, and willingness to buy internal combustion engine vehicles has continued to decline, while the NEV retail penetration rate has climbed to a high of 67%, accelerating the shift from oil-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. Fourth, surging AI-driven memory and chip prices and tight supply led to slower growth in new NEV model launches recently. These were the combined result of multiple factors.

For passenger NEVs, September passenger NEV production reached 1.655 million units, up 9.8% YoY and up 8.3% MoM. January-September cumulative passenger NEV production reached 11.413 million units, up 9.7% YoY. September passenger NEV retail sales reached 1.084 million units, down 16.7% YoY and up 7.8% MoM. January-September passenger NEV retail sales reached 7.758 million units, down 12.8% YoY. September conventional internal combustion engine passenger vehicle retail sales reached 530,000 units, down 43% YoY and down 0.3% MoM. Among them, conventional hybrid vehicle sales rose 25% YoY and 19% MoM.

For NEV exports, CPCA data showed thatSeptember passenger NEV exports reached 558,000 units, up 163.5% YoY and up 7.7% MoM.They accounted for 60.8% of passenger vehicle exports, up 21 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Among them, pure electric vehicles accounted for 60.5% of NEV exports (66.2% in the same period last year). As the core focus, A00 and A0 class pure electric vehicles accounted for 57.9% of pure electric vehicle exports (49% in the same period last year). With the emergence of China's NEV scale advantages and the expansion of market demand, Chinese-made NEV brand products are increasingly going global, with their recognition outside China continuing to rise. Among them, narrow plug-in hybrids accounted for 34.2% of NEV exports (31.4% in the same period last year), and extended-range vehicles accounted for 5.3% of NEV exports (2.4% in the same period last year). Although there has been some external interference from other countries recently, the number of domestic narrow plug-in hybrid exports to developing countries is growing rapidly, with a bright outlook ahead.

Overall, the September passenger vehicle market showed five distinct characteristics: First, total volume was under deep YoY pressure, with MoM recovery but limited strength, and structural divergence was magnified to the extreme. "Accelerating shrinkage of internal combustion engine vehicles and resilient NEV leadership" became the main market theme, with high oil prices continuing to accelerate the pace of "oil-to-electric substitution." Second, internal combustion engine vehicles contracted across the board, with domestic retail sales of pure internal combustion engine passenger vehicles nearly halving, while conventional hybrid models were relatively resilient. Third, the NEV penetration rate continued to break new highs. In September, the NEV retail penetration rate climbed to 67.0%, and the wholesale penetration rate reached 65.4%, both hitting record highs, but the YoY growth rate slowed significantly compared with the earlier period. Fourth, exports surpassed domestic demand to become a core focus for some automakers, with exports effectively stabilizing automakers' wholesale volumes and profits. Some automakers had export shares exceeding 50%, and producers with exports accounting for 70% of their total volume increased rapidly. Export sales became the core driving force boosting automaker growth. Fifth, industry inventory remained sluggish, with high oil prices significantly impacting internal combustion engine vehicles. Dealers became more cautious about new vehicle purchases, and the vast majority of dealers believed that the September-October peak season effect was clearly weaker than in previous years, leaving dealers under great survival pressure and lacking confidence.However, the current auto market downturn is a phased phenomenon caused by short-term policy disruptions combined with a high base, rather than a peak in the fundamentals of automobile popularization. The "top-heavy" characteristic of high penetration in large cities and weak penetration in counties and townships is particularly evident, and the blue ocean of first-time purchase demand in lower-tier counties remains vast.