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[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] A100 low prices pull back, Yangtze River Delta dips to 34,000

Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
Of the 19 indices today, 18 remained unchanged. The lowest monthly rental for the Yangtze River Delta A100-80G dropped from 38,000 yuan to 34,000 yuan (down 10.5%), and the lowest hourly rate fell to 5.9 yuan (down 10.6%). The average monthly rental decreased to 37,000 yuan (down 5.1%), while the highest price of 40,000 yuan held firm. A single-unit quote of 34,000 yuan from a Jiangsu data center aligned with the low end of the index, about 3%-6% lower than the 35,000-36,000 yuan range for the same model learned through channel sources, and it was available only to end-users. The low end dipped again, with declines concentrated in the lowest price tier, while mid- and high-end prices did not follow; sellers avoided intermediaries.

[Market Overview] Of the 19 indices collected this morning, 18 remained unchanged, with the only movement being a downward shift in the low-end price of the Yangtze River Delta A100-80G full server. This item had just completed a round of catch-up gains last Friday, but pulled back today and broke below its previous low, with low-priced resources showing a clear divergence from the mid-to-high price range.

[A100-80G Yangtze River Delta: Low-End Price Tests Downward Again] The lowest monthly rental dropped from 38,000 yuan to 34,000 yuan, a decline of 10.5%; the lowest per-card hourly rate fell from 6.6 yuan to 5.9 yuan, a decline of 10.6%. The average monthly rental decreased from 39,000 yuan to 37,000 yuan, a decline of 5.1%; the average per-card hourly rate fell from 6.77 yuan to 6.42 yuan, a decline of 5.2%. The highest price of 40,000 yuan remained unchanged. The decline at the low end was roughly twice that of the average, indicating that the downward pressure was concentrated in a few low-priced supply sources, while mid-to-high prices did not follow.

[Supply Side: Single-Unit Listing, End-Users Only] A Jiangsu data center quoted A100 80G full-server monthly rental at 34,000 yuan per unit, with near-term delivery available. Currently, only one unit is available, and it is explicitly limited to end-users. Channel feedback indicates that quotes for the same model full-server monthly rental during the same period are mostly in the range of 35,000 to 36,000 yuan per unit, making this listing about 3% to 6% lower. The single-unit scattered resource is being offered at a volume discount, which corroborates the downward shift in the low-end price of the index.

[SMM View] First, the A100 low-end price tested downward again and broke below its previous low, indicating that the previous round of catch-up gains was not supported by actual transactions and represented a pullback after a quote-testing attempt.

Second, the decline was highly concentrated in the lowest price tier (10.5% versus 5.1% for the average), with supply dominated by single-unit scattered resources, which does not yet constitute systemic downward pressure.

Third, the quote at this tier is explicitly limited to end-users, showing that the seller is actively avoiding intermediary markups, and the space for middlemen continues to narrow.

Fourth, the A100, as the previous-generation mainstream training card, has relatively stable demand in inference and small-to-medium-scale training scenarios, and low-priced resources are attractive to end-user buyers; attention should be paid to whether the release of scattered low-priced supply will spread to the average price tier.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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