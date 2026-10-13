logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

East China Smelter Set to Resume Secondary Lead Production on 16th

Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Secondary Lead Production Updates] A large secondary lead smelter in east China is preparing to resume production, with lead output expected on the 16th, depending on equipment operating conditions.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027
1 hour ago
Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027
Read More
Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027
Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027
According to reports, the beneficiation plant of the Zhugongtang lead-zinc mine, operated by Guizhou Hezhang Dingshengxin Mining Development Co., Ltd., recently completed a successful water-linked trial run. The installation and commissioning of the full equipment set is in its final stage, and the production system is now fully connected, laying the foundation for subsequent ore-fed trial runs and operational startup. Once Mining Area 1 is put into use, it will be capable of processing 2,000 mt of raw ore per day. After Mining Area 2 is completed, the plant will achieve a total design capacity of 6,000 mt/day, with full production expected by 2027.
1 hour ago
Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
3 hours ago
Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Read More
Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
3 hours ago
Silver Pony completes maiden-programme core logging, with visible galena in five of six Revelstoke holes.
3 hours ago
Silver Pony completes maiden-programme core logging, with visible galena in five of six Revelstoke holes.
Read More
Silver Pony completes maiden-programme core logging, with visible galena in five of six Revelstoke holes.
Silver Pony completes maiden-programme core logging, with visible galena in five of six Revelstoke holes.
Silver Pony Resources announced that core logging was complete for its maiden 10-hole, 2,280.17-metre programme at the Silver Pony project in British Columbia, and samples from every hole had been submitted for analysis. Galena and pyrite were visually observed in five of the six Revelstoke Trend holes. Assays remain pending for all ten holes, and grades and true widths have yet to be established.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027
Oct 13, 2026 11:48 (GMT+8)
news
Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Oct 13, 2026 09:42 (GMT+8)
news
Silver Pony completes maiden-programme core logging, with visible galena in five of six Revelstoke holes.
Oct 13, 2026 09:36 (GMT+8)
news
SHFE and LME face resistance at highs, SHFE lead shot up then pulled back in night session, closing slightly up 0.25% [SMM Lead Morning Brief]
Oct 13, 2026 08:41 (GMT+8)