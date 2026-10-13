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[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices rebounded on reduced positions on October 13, as Hammack's hawkish remarks fueled bets on another rate hike by year-end

Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)

SMM nickel, October 13:

Macro and market news:

(1) Fed's Hammack strikes a hawkish tone, bets on another year-end rate hike heat up. Cleveland Fed President Hammack said rates need to go higher, current policy is not restrictive enough, and inflation is returning too slowly, favoring a "small, frequent" approach to rate hikes; the 10-year Treasury yield held above 5% (futures around 5.24%), the US dollar index rose 0.37% to 102.586, near its highest since April 2025, and market bets on one more rate hike before year-end intensified.

(2) Oil prices settle at two-week highs as Middle East conflict escalates on multiple fronts. Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed a supertanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz; Houthi forces struck Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles; Yemeni government forces said about 950 Houthi fighters were killed within 24 hours. WTI rose 2.06% to $93.74/bbl, Brent rose 1.84% to $106.65, both settling at two-week highs.

(3) China: The Ministry of Finance will cut the VAT export rebate rate for NEVs from 13% to 9% (effective April 2027); September NEV retail sales reached 1.084 million units, down 16.7% YoY; He Lifeng met with Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook; the 2026 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference opens on October 19.

Spot market:
On October 13, SMM #1 refined nickel averaged 120,450 yuan/mt, flat from the previous trading day. In terms of spot premiums, Jinchuan #1 refined nickel averaged 4,250 yuan/mt, up 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, while mainstream domestic electrodeposited nickel brands ranged from -100 to 600 yuan/mt.

Futures market:
The most-traded SHFE nickel contract (2611) opened higher and drifted higher in morning trading, closing the morning session at 118,640 yuan/mt, up 0.70%.

Short-term outlook:
Overnight oil prices settled at two-week highs, Hammack struck a hawkish tone, the dollar approached a phase high, and the 10-year Treasury yield held above 5%, leaving macro pressure intact. SHFE nickel rebounded in the morning on position reduction, while its own high inventory and weak demand pattern remained unchanged. In the short term, the most-traded SHFE nickel contract is expected to trade in the range of 118,000-121,000 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices rebounded on reduced positions on October 13, as Hammack's hawkish remarks fueled bets on another rate hike by year-end - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)