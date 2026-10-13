Ningbo zinc: Downstream purchases on dips, spot premiums rise MoM【SMM Midday Comment】

[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Purchases on Price Dips, Spot Premiums Rise MoM] Mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at 25,795-25,980 yuan/mt in the Ningbo market. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 40 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Ningbo region mainly quoted against the 2611 contract.

In the Ningbo market, mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at approximately 25,795-25,980 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 40 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot prices. The Ningbo region primarily quoted against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a premium of 50-60 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning was quoted at a premium of 30-60 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, traders held quotes flat from the previous session. Zinc futures prices fell MoM, prompting downstream enterprises to lock in prices at lower levels. Spot trades improved MoM, and traders generally raised spot quotes, with overall premiums rising notably.

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