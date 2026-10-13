[ Tianzhu Steel: 750 production line upgrade and renovation project officially enters critical phase ]

Currently, the Tianzhu Steel 750 production line upgrade and renovation project has officially entered the decisive critical phase of equipment fine-tuning, full-area integrated commissioning, and the final sprint toward production launch. Workshop Director Wang Weiguo has set an example by taking initiative and responsibility, grounding himself with a strong sense of duty on the front line of commissioning and commanding from the forefront. Through practical action, he has shouldered the heavy responsibility of production launch, and through perseverance, he has demonstrated responsibility and commitment, becoming a benchmark and role model for all cadres and employees in overcoming difficulties and striving for excellence.