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【Flash | Armenia’s August Moly Concentrate Output Falls; FeMo Remains Weak】

Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:28 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Armenia’s Statistical Committee reported Jan-Aug 2026 molybdenum concentrate output of 11,701 t, up 17.9% YoY, while ferromolybdenum output fell 45.5% to 1,078.3 t. Using the latest cumulative figures and previously released Jan-Jul data, SMM estimates August output at 1,297.5 t of concentrate, down about 19.7% YoY, and 171.1 t of FeMo, down about 32.6%. All figures are product mass, not contained Mo. Monthly YoY rates are estimates based on rounded cumulative growth rates.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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