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[SMM Coal Flash] Some Coking Coal Mines in Shanxi Resume Operations

Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:17 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Some coking coal mines in Shanxi have reportedly resumed operations, particularly in Lüliang. However, the overall recovery remains slow due to safety rectification requirements and production capacity restrictions. As of October 12, 39 mines across Changzhi, Taiyuan, Jinzhong, Lüliang and Linfen remained suspended, affecting a combined annual capacity of 41.5 million tonnes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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