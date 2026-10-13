[SMM Iron Ore] Softer spot prices narrow imported iron ore margins to 9.60 yuan/mt

The average imported iron ore margin narrowed from 15.37 yuan/mt to 9.60 yuan/mt this period, dragged down by falling port spot prices.

On fundamentals, supply has eased slightly but the market remains comfortably supplied. With more blast furnace maintenance reported after the holiday, the market is broadly pessimistic on near-term iron ore demand, buying appetite is weak and prices have held at low levels. Notably, while the first round of coke price cuts has improved mill margins, it has yet to translate into additional iron ore buying given soft end-use demand.

Iron ore demand is likely to stay low in the near term, leaving prices rangebound at low levels. Should freight rates and premiums soften in step, imported margins could hold a small profit.