logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Strong US Dollar and Treasury Yields Pressure Silver Prices; Spot Trading Sentiment Sluggish]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 10:35 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: High US Dollar and Treasury Yields Weigh on Silver Prices, Spot Trading Sentiment Sluggish] SMM, October 13: US Fed's Hammack struck a hawkish tone, saying rates still need to be raised. The high US dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on precious metals, with the market awaiting guidance from US September CPI. In the spot market, the basis narrowed, and traders slightly raised their offer premiums. However, downstream users only made small just-in-time procurement, leaving overall trading sluggish, with deals skewed toward parity to slight discounts.

Today, SMM’s 10:00 a.m. price for the SGE Ag (T+D) was 14,567 yuan/kg, with the premium/discount range quoted at parity to +10 yuan/kg against TD, and the weighted average price at 4.5 yuan/kg; against the most-traded SHFE 2612 contract, it was at a discount of 45-35 yuan/kg.

On the macro front, Fed’s Hammack made hawkish remarks, saying rates still need to be raised; Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to reduce its gold holdings. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank plans to increase its gold holdings to 5 mt by year-end. Recently, precious metals prices have lacked clear news-driven guidance, with the US dollar and US Treasury yields staying high, continuing to pressure precious metals. Attention should be paid to upcoming US September CPI data for guidance.

In the spot market, the basis between TD and the SHFE 2612 contract narrowed to 30 yuan/kg in morning trading, and traders’ overall quoted premiums were higher than yesterday. In the Shanghai area, morning trader quotes were concentrated at a discount of 30-35 yuan/kg against SHFE 2612, smelters showed limited interest in offering, and overall trading activity was sluggish. Downstream purchases were mainly small orders, with most inclined to negotiate prices, and actual transaction prices were equivalent to parity to a slight discount against TD.

Overall, the macro front is mixed with no dominant guidance, and high US dollar and Treasury yields continue to pressure precious metals; the spot market is thinly traded, with downstream users only making small just-in-time procurements, and silver prices are expected to continue consolidating in the short term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]
1 hour ago
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]
1 hour ago
Kazakhstan to Cut Gold Reserves, Weakening Global Central Bank Demand
2 hours ago
Kazakhstan to Cut Gold Reserves, Weakening Global Central Bank Demand
Read More
Kazakhstan to Cut Gold Reserves, Weakening Global Central Bank Demand
Kazakhstan to Cut Gold Reserves, Weakening Global Central Bank Demand
[SMM Precious Metal Express] The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to reduce its gold holdings, aiming to lower the share of gold in its reserves by approximately three percentage points. Global central bank gold demand is showing signs of marginal weakening, weighing on precious metals buying.
2 hours ago
US Seeks Diesel Deal to Soften Russia's Stance as Putin Demands Donbas Control
3 hours ago
US Seeks Diesel Deal to Soften Russia's Stance as Putin Demands Donbas Control
Read More
US Seeks Diesel Deal to Soften Russia's Stance as Putin Demands Donbas Control
US Seeks Diesel Deal to Soften Russia's Stance as Putin Demands Donbas Control
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Foreign media reported that the US hopes to use the diesel agreement to "soften" Russia's stance, while Putin demands full control of Donbas. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said Russian and US companies have begun negotiations on diesel supply transactions, and Russia may supply 3.5 million tons of diesel per month to global markets in the future, returning to previous levels.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Platinum drifted lower in early trading; spot market transactions were moderate [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 13, 2026 12:03 (GMT+8)
news
Kazakhstan to Cut Gold Reserves, Weakening Global Central Bank Demand
Oct 13, 2026 10:48 (GMT+8)
news
US Seeks Diesel Deal to Soften Russia's Stance as Putin Demands Donbas Control
Oct 13, 2026 09:59 (GMT+8)
news
Fed's Hammack: Further Rate Hikes Needed, Timing Uncertain; Favors Smaller, Frequent Adjustments
Oct 13, 2026 09:58 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here