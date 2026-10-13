October 11, Datang’s 50 MW Toli wind project connected to the grid, completing the construction-phase materials supply assignment undertaken by the Xi’an company. During construction, its Xinjiang project team managed equipment supplies and onsite materials and coordinated transport with manufacturers and carriers.

For long-distance deliveries and oversized equipment, the team inspected key transport stages and tracked shipments. Upon arrival, equipment was unpacked individually to check its condition, quantities and documentation. The team also coordinated the resolution of supply and delivery issues.