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【SMM News Flash】 Star New Energy launches 10 GWh battery cell tender for 2027

Published: Oct 13, 2026 10:31 (GMT+8)

October 12, Zhejiang Star New Energy Technology launched its first 2027 framework procurement tender for lithium iron phosphate energy-storage cells. The single lot totals 10 GWh: 5 GWh of 314 Ah cells and 5 GWh of cells rated at least 587 Ah, each representing half the volume.

Tender documents are available from 12:30 on October 12 to 17:00 on October 16, 2026. Bids are due at 09:30 on November 16. The procurement is at the public tender stage, with Zhejiang Star New Energy Technology as the purchaser.

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