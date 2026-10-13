October 12, Zhejiang Star New Energy Technology launched its first 2027 framework procurement tender for lithium iron phosphate energy-storage cells. The single lot totals 10 GWh: 5 GWh of 314 Ah cells and 5 GWh of cells rated at least 587 Ah, each representing half the volume.

Tender documents are available from 12:30 on October 12 to 17:00 on October 16, 2026. Bids are due at 09:30 on November 16. The procurement is at the public tender stage, with Zhejiang Star New Energy Technology as the purchaser.